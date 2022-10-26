search
HomeGolf NewsLIV Golf reveals rule change ahead of season finale

Golf News

LIV Golf reveals rule change ahead of season finale

By Jamie Hall26 October, 2022
LIV Golf LIV Miami LIV Golf Team Championship
Liv Golf Rule Change

LIV Golf’s first season reaches its conclusion this week – and the tour has announced a rule change ahead of its Team Championship.

The Saudi-funded rebel tour has revealed rangefinders will be permitted during competitive rounds at Doral, as long as the elevation-change measurement function is disabled.

Bosses at LIV confirmed the news on the series’ social media accounts.

• 8 players who could lose DP World Tour cards

• Aphibarnrat ready to fight to keep card

Sources suggest it is part of a bid to speed up play given the time taken for rounds across the series so far has stayed broadly the same as on other tours.

It isn’t the first time distance measuring devices have been permitted at professional events.

The 2021 US PGA at Kiawah Island, where LIV player Phil Mickelson became the oldest major winner in history, was the first major championship to permit the gadgets.

However, although they are routinely seen on practice days, they are a rare sight during competitive rounds in the pro ranks.

• Trump Aberdeen to host tour event

• Lifeline for Bolton Ryder Cup bid

In fact, a pro suffered the ignominy of being disqualified after just one hole of DP World Tour Q-school this year after putting one in play.

Blake Abercrombie is thought to have forked out in the region of $5,000 in travel costs and entry fees, only to be removed after one hole.

