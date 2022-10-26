Report: Trump Aberdeen to host tour event

Donald Trump’s controversial Aberdeenshire course is on the verge of a deal to host a professional event.

According to the Telegraph’s James Corrigan, Trump International Golf Links north of Aberdeen is close to being announced as the host of a Legends Tour contest.

The move comes as a surprise given the former US president’s close ties to LIV Golf. His Bedminster course hosted an event on the rebel tour earlier this year, while Doral is the venue for this week’s Team Championship.

Controversy has followed Trump’s involvement in golf since before his election as president in 2016. The PGA Tour ended a relationship with Doral spanning more than 50 years, while the R&A refuses to take the Open back to Turnberry while it bears his name.

Even his Aberdeenshire links, which the former president describes as among the foremost in the world, has proved polarising, sparking feuds with environmental campaigners, the local community and Scottish Government ministers.

The Legends Tour, meanwhile, falls under the European Tour Group umbrella and is a joint venture between insurance tycoon Ryan Howsam and the DP World Tour.

Featuring a who’s-who of over-50s, the circuit includes the likes of Colin Montgomerie and Paul Lawrie.

It falls under the responsibility of DP World Tour chief Keith Pelley.

“We are in the process of finalising our 2023 schedule and have had held preliminary discussions with a number of high-profile venues which fit with the Legends Tour model," Howsam told bunkered.co.uk.

"Any announcement about our 2023 schedule will be made in due course.”

