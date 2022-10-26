search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWill Zalatoris makes Tiger Woods plea

Golf News

Will Zalatoris makes Tiger Woods plea

By Jamie Hall24 October, 2022
will zalatoris Tiger Woods PGA Tour
Tiger Woods Will Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris’ lifelong dream is to play golf with Tiger Woods – and he gave the 15-time major winner some advice to increase the chances of it happening.

Woods has played a limited schedule since his devastating car crash last year, playing just nine rounds of competitive golf in 2022.

After missing the cut at the Open in St Andrews in July, he admitted it could be his last visit to the Home of Golf.

• Rory savours "wild" world No.1 return

• Chris MacLean rues EuroPro heartbreak

Zalatoris obviously wants his hero to keep playing for as long as possible – and urged him to apply for a cart exemption so they can play together.

“I would love to play with Tiger at least once before he’s done done, because I know that would be an amazing experience,” he told NBC’s Graham Bensinger.

“Even at the PGA I played in front of him the first two days and we had more people with us, because the people would come up to our group to follow us so they could get a better look when Tiger rolls through.

“That’s up to him. The part that amazes me is that he’s had such a hard time walking but man, he can still play some good golf.

• PGA Tour sues PIF over LIV Golf

• Huge increase in golf participation

“Tiger could get a cart if he wants to but you know he’s never going to take it because that’s who he is.

“Selfishly I’m like ‘dude, get in the cart. I want to play with you. I want to see you when you’re 50’.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - will zalatoris

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tiger Tracker

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

LPGA Tour rookie claims world No.1 spot
Golfers react to wildlife expert’s anti-golf tweet
"Mess": Lee Westwood confused by Legends Tour offer
LIV Golf: Full season prize money payout
LIV Golf Team Championship: Full prize money breakdown

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
See all videos right arrow