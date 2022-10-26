Will Zalatoris makes Tiger Woods plea

Will Zalatoris’ lifelong dream is to play golf with Tiger Woods – and he gave the 15-time major winner some advice to increase the chances of it happening.

Woods has played a limited schedule since his devastating car crash last year, playing just nine rounds of competitive golf in 2022.

After missing the cut at the Open in St Andrews in July, he admitted it could be his last visit to the Home of Golf.

Zalatoris obviously wants his hero to keep playing for as long as possible – and urged him to apply for a cart exemption so they can play together.

“I would love to play with Tiger at least once before he’s done done, because I know that would be an amazing experience,” he told NBC’s Graham Bensinger.

“Even at the PGA I played in front of him the first two days and we had more people with us, because the people would come up to our group to follow us so they could get a better look when Tiger rolls through.

“That’s up to him. The part that amazes me is that he’s had such a hard time walking but man, he can still play some good golf.

“Tiger could get a cart if he wants to but you know he’s never going to take it because that’s who he is.

“Selfishly I’m like ‘dude, get in the cart. I want to play with you. I want to see you when you’re 50’.”