search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRory McIlroy savours "wild" return to world No.1

Golf News

Rory McIlroy savours "wild" return to world No.1

By Michael McEwan24 October, 2022
Rory McIlroy world No.1 PGA Tour CJ Cup Tour News World Rankings
Rory Mc Ilroy World No 1

Rory McIlroy has successfully defended his CJ Cup title – and, in doing so, has returned to world No.1

The Northern Irishman carded a final round of 67 at Congaree to finish on 17-under-par, one shot ahead of Kurt Kitayama.

It gave the four-time major champion his 23rd PGA Tour victory and his third of 2022. Much more significantly, however, it saw him supplant Scottie Scheffler at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking and return to the top of the pile for the ninth time in his career.

“If someone had told me on the Friday night of the Valero Texas Open [in April] when I missed the cut that I would be world No.1 by October, I would have asked them what they were smoking,” said McIlroy.

• PGA Tour sues PIF over LIV Golf

• Huge increase in golf participation

“It's just been a wild six months. I figured a few things out with my game and I've just been on a really good run.”

McIlroy, who was top of the standings when COVID struck and forced the PGA Tour into a temporary hiatus, was ranked ninth on the OWGR after missing the cut at the Valero Texas Open.

However, a subsequent blistering run of form – he has finished in the top-10 in 12 of his last 15 events, winning three times – has seen him regain the top spot for the first time since July 2020.

“Everything sort of feels like it has come together for me,” he added. “Today was just a continuation of how I felt like I've been playing over these last few months. Now it's all about going forward and trying to just keep this going.

• LIV Golf planning documentary series

 Coul Links tipped to be one of world's best

“This tournament last year was the start of me trying to build myself back up to this point. I had a really rough Ryder Cup. I've talked about that at length. I think I was outside the top-10 in the world. It's not a position that I'm used to being in.

“I struggled through COVID. Coming out the back of COVID, sort of struggled a little bit, too. It's been a couple years since I've been world No. 1.

“It felt far away and I am surprised that over the last six months I've played as well as I have to get back to this spot.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - world No.1

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - CJ Cup

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - World Rankings

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

LPGA Tour rookie claims world No.1 spot
Golfers react to wildlife expert’s anti-golf tweet
"Mess": Lee Westwood confused by Legends Tour offer
LIV Golf: Full season prize money payout
LIV Golf Team Championship: Full prize money breakdown

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
See all videos right arrow