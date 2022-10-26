search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsReport: LIV Golf planning documentary series

Golf News

Report: LIV Golf planning documentary series

By Jamie Hall21 October, 2022
LIV Golf Documentary golf on TV
Liv Golf Documentary

LIV Golf may have so far had a fruitless search for a TV broadcast partner, but the Saudi-backed upstart tour is planning to produce a documentary series.

According to Bloomberg, the rebel series is planning a show in order to “deepen fan engagement”.

Executives at LIV are reportedly keen for the series to take the form of Drive to Survive, Netflix’s extraordinarily successful series on Formula 1.

• Scots-based pro on "whirlwind" career change

• Golf Saudi chief rows back LIV majors claim

A similar fly-on-the-wall show is already in the works featuring the PGA Tour, which will be shown on Netflix. The platform also plans to go behind the scenes of elite tennis.

LIV has already made provision for the possibility of a documentary taking place, writing it into players’ contracts.

Hudson Swafford’s deal, for example, requires him to participate alongside his regular media duties, a revelation that came earlier this year after details of some contracts were unsealed in court.

Given the likes of Cam Smith, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson have defected to LIV, any show would be likely to feature a number of huge names.

It comes despite LIV’s struggles to find a partner to broadcast its events, the next of which – the team championship – takes place next week.

• Pro sounds off on DP World Tour, Horschel and Monahan

• John Daly responds to Jonah Hill film report

Many broadcasters, such as CBS and ESPN, have deals with the PGA Tour which preclude them from signing up with the Saudi-funded tour.

Reports suggest others such as Amazon and Apple are also not interested, while LIV chiefs have not ruled out the possibility of buying airtime.

In the meantime, the series has been streamed on LIV’s own social media and YouTube channel, to varying degrees of success.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - golf on TV

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

LPGA Tour rookie claims world No.1 spot
Golfers react to wildlife expert’s anti-golf tweet
"Mess": Lee Westwood confused by Legends Tour offer
LIV Golf: Full season prize money payout
LIV Golf Team Championship: Full prize money breakdown

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
See all videos right arrow