Scots-based pro reveals “whirlwind” behind move into college coaching

A month ago, Beth Allen was preparing to add to more than 200 starts on the Ladies European Tour.

Now the Edinburgh-based American is readying herself for the next chapter of an outstanding career which will see her lead the next generation.

Ahead of her first day as the head coach of the women’s golf team at Academy of Art University in San Francisco, Allen told bunkered.co.uk about a turbulent few weeks that have changed the course of her professional life.

“I went over in September to visit my family and to play in the LET event in New York,” she said. “One of my friends, an ex-caddy, lives in the area and he said this opportunity was available. It’s just been a whirlwind.

“Their season is over tournament-wise but I am going to get familiar with the team, the area, the courses we practice at and try to make a plan for next season and get things really going again in the middle of January next year.

“It’s so exciting and ticks a lot of boxes for me. I’m going to come across a few Beth Allens who are not sure whether they are going to turn pro. They weren’t recruited by the heavy hitters but they want to play golf.”

Despite the haste with which her appointment came about, this is not the first time Allen has pondered a move into coaching.

New adventure coming up! Delighted to have the opportunity to lead @ARTUWGolf to greatness!

“It was something that was on my radar earlier in my professional career,” she added. “In fact, when I was struggling quite a few years ago I enquired about the same position at school where I went and coincidentally I started playing really well again.

“It was the second time the British Open was at the Old Course. I ended up qualifying for that through the money list so I retracted my interest in that role.”

A key feature of her role in San Francisco will be passing on her extensive experience to her charges – an opportunity she may not have been afforded on this side of the Atlantic.

“This type of role isn’t that common in Scotland,” she said. “I couldn’t tell you how many unis have golf coaches – certainly not just for women.

“I was really lucky because my coach had played on the European Tour. She was a huge help for me with things like stats; I had no idea about that when I was 19, and although college kids now are way more advanced than I was, nobody knows how to play like a tour pro except a tour pro and what it takes to build up to that level.

“I think because I’ve come from a similar school to this one I will be getting golfers who have similar talent as I had then.

“It’s different when you get a player like Hannah Darling, who is already so seasoned and prepared. Scottish Golf have done a really good job with her, but that doesn’t happen in America really. It’s different coaching.

“Obviously if I get a player like Hannah that would be amazing, but I’m really excited to work with players who are like I was. That’s part of the reason why I was hired.”

Despite her new job, Allen has no plans to put her clubs away for good, and hopes to feature at the Scottish Open.

“I played in New York and I was really reluctant to say it was my last event, because I don’t think it is,” Allen added.

“In five years I can play on the senior tour so I am interested in doing that. I will have the opportunity to come back to Scotland over the summer to recruit and stay and do what I like to do.

“I am in the process of becoming qualified to be a club manager; I did my first course in Stirling in February and I’m getting ready to do my second one. I’ve also been given the opportunity of becoming LPGA qualified to teach so I will be starting that process as well.

“I want to have a lot of tools in my kit.”