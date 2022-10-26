search
Cricket star suffers bizarre golf injury on eve of world cup

Golf News

Cricket star suffers bizarre golf injury on eve of world cup

By Jamie Hall19 October, 2022
Josh Inglis Cricket Australia Jonny Bairstow
Josh Inglis Golf

An Australian cricket star suffered a bizarre injury while playing golf – putting his world cup campaign in doubt.

Josh Inglis, the Australian wicket keeper, was taken to hospital after a club snapped while he was playing a shot during a round with team-mates in Sydney, cutting his hand.

The 27-year-old, a keen golfer who regularly posts pictures on social media of rounds with team-mates, is reported to have been left in “considerable” pain following the incident.

• PGA Tour to announce more elevated events

• How Scottie Scheffler could lose No.1 spot

Cricket Australia confirmed he was being assessed by medical staff, and no decision has yet been made on whether he will remain in the squad.

Josh Inglis Glenn Maxwell

It means Inglis is now a doubt for his country’s T20 World Cup opener against New Zealand this weekend – and since replacements can only be called up for the entire duration of the tournament, it could rule him out altogether.

• Sergio concedes Ryder Cup career is over

• Scotty Cameron latest range

Inglis is not the only high-profile star to suffer a freak injury on the golf course this year.

England batter Jonny Bairstow was ruled out of the world cup after suffering a broken leg in three places and dislocated ankle when he slipped during a round in Leeds in September.

