Cricket star suffers bizarre golf injury on eve of world cup

An Australian cricket star suffered a bizarre injury while playing golf – putting his world cup campaign in doubt.

Josh Inglis, the Australian wicket keeper, was taken to hospital after a club snapped while he was playing a shot during a round with team-mates in Sydney, cutting his hand.

The 27-year-old, a keen golfer who regularly posts pictures on social media of rounds with team-mates, is reported to have been left in “considerable” pain following the incident.

Cricket Australia confirmed he was being assessed by medical staff, and no decision has yet been made on whether he will remain in the squad.

It means Inglis is now a doubt for his country’s T20 World Cup opener against New Zealand this weekend – and since replacements can only be called up for the entire duration of the tournament, it could rule him out altogether.

Inglis is not the only high-profile star to suffer a freak injury on the golf course this year.

England batter Jonny Bairstow was ruled out of the world cup after suffering a broken leg in three places and dislocated ankle when he slipped during a round in Leeds in September.