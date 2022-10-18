Report: PGA Tour to announce more elevated events

Four more PGA Tour events will be granted elevated status for 2023, according to reports in the US.

Golfweek reports the Waste Management Phoenix Open, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship and Travelers Championship are the tournaments in question.

It means the total number of elevated events is now 13, with the game’s biggest players set to feature in each one.

Every event will have a purse of at least $20million, the result of sweeping changes to the PGA Tour structure announced by commissioner Jay Monahan in response to the threat posed by LIV Golf.

Unlike the nine events announced previously, which include the PLAYERS, FedEx Cup events, Memorial and the Genesis and Arnold Palmer invitationals, the four due to be announced will be given enhanced status on a rotational basis with others.

“The elevated events won’t be the same in 2024,” one well-placed source reportedly told Golfweek.

“These events worked with a schedule that had already been announced.”

Monahan’s changes to the PGA Tour came as a result of the now-famous players’ meeting at the BMW Championship led by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Under the new regulations, the game’s biggest stars have committed to playing in every elevated event – part of a commitment to play a minimum of 20 times on the tour each year.

With the 13 enhanced tournaments and the four majors, the top stars will go head-to-head at least 17 times in 2023.

Some, including former world No.1 Jon Rahm, have voiced their concerns about the schedule. The Spaniard has claimed it could affect his ability to play in Europe as much as he would like.

It is understood no decision has yet been made on which events will be elevated in 2024 and beyond.