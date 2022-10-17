search
Golf News

Scottie Scheffler’s time as world No.1 could end this week. Here’s how...

By Jamie Hall17 October, 2022
Since April Scottie Scheffler has clung tightly to top spot in the world rankings – but that could be about to change.

For the first time since 2020, Rory McIlroy has the opportunity to become world No.1 at the CJ Cup.

To do so, however, he’ll need a big week.

In fact, according to Nosferatu on Twitter, a font of all knowledge when it comes to matters concerning OWGR, he needs to either win or finish solo second.

He will also need “help” from incumbent Scheffler, who rose to top spot during his astonishing hot streak earlier this year and has held onto it ever since.

Form, however, is on McIlroy’s side. He has recorded five consecutive top-eight finishes, including at the Tour Championship where he overhauled Scheffler’s six-shot head start. His most recent outing came at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The world No.1 hasn’t played an individual event since the Tour Championship and had a disappointing Presidents Cup, failing to win any of his four matches.

McIlroy has spent a total of 106 weeks atop the rankings, most recently for a spell in 2020 between the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Memorial.

Returning to the pinnacle of the sport would cap an excellent year for the 33-year-old, who contended in the majors and won two events, including the season-ending finale at East Lake.

