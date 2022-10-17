search
Row continues over controversial golf course plans

Golf News

Row continues over controversial golf course plans

By Jamie Hall17 October, 2022
Broome Manor Swindon Borough Council Planning
Broome Manor Football Pitch Plans

A row between the operators of a golf course and its golfers is set to continue after a decision on controversial plans was delayed.

Broome Manor in Swindon could be reduced from nine to six holes as part of radical proposals by its owner Twigmarket Ltd to build eight all-weather football pitches and extra parking.

The plans are part of a wider scheme which will also involve a three-storey driving range and adventure golf course at the site – but they have been at the centre of a long-running dispute with golfers protesting the loss of a third of the site.

The development was due to be discussed this week at a meeting of the local authority’s planning committee, but that has been delayed to allow Sport England to comment.

Users of the course have previously objected to the proposals, along with South Swindon MP Robert Buckland, on the grounds it will restrict access for new golfers or those who may not be capable of playing 18-hole courses in the area.

Around 100 people submitted objections to the plans, which are likely to now be heard in November.

Bosses at Twigmarket, which operates the Swindon Borough Council-owned site, claim it has to diversify the business.

They previously warned the clubhouse could be forced to shut due to rising energy bills.

“This is a much-loved public leisure facility and the objective is that it remains that way whilst appealing to a more diverse and numerous demographic than the current rather narrow ageing golfer profile,” said director Jeremy Sturgess.

Local authority planning officials have described the development as “acceptable in principle”. However, that does not guarantee approval as councillors are not obliged to follow officers’ recommendations.

