Golf News

Sergio Garcia concedes Ryder Cup career is likely over

By Michael McEwan14 October, 2022
It appears as though Sergio Garcia’s illustrious Ryder Cup career is over. 

Garcia, the all-time record points-scorer in the match, has confirmed that he won’t be part of the European side to face the US in Rome next year amid the fallout caused by his move to LIV Golf. 

After missing last Friday’s deadline to commit to play in the Mallorca Open, Garcia now cannot fulfil the minimum appearance condition required to retain his DP World Tour membership. 

Speaking to Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated ahead of this week’s LIV Golf event in Saudi Arabia, the 42-yer-old conceded that, unless the DP World Tour softens its position on LIV golfers, his 23-year association with the biennial contest is likely over. 

"I’ve always said I love the Ryder Cup too much,” said Garcia. “I obviously would love to keep being a part of it.

"[But] when I see that so many people are against it, if the team is better without me, I’d rather be out of it. 

“There’s obviously several guys who feel strongly that way. The [DP World] Tour is on that same thought. I don’t want to be something that might hurt the team. Obviously, it’s sad for me, how much I love the Ryder Cup and everything I’ve been able to do with Europe. That’s the way they want it. I’m just helping out.”

Garcia has been a part of every match since he made his debut in 1999, serving as a vice-captain in 2010 on the one occasion he failed to make the team.

Across his ten appearances, he struck up a particularly formidable partnership with Luke Donald, who will captain the side at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club next September. Garcia said that he has sympathy for his former teammate.

“I’ve talked to him, but Luke is in a tough situation,” he added. “He’s the captain, but at the same time he has to look at all the players, what they’re thinking and what they’re feeling. Also the tour. It’s a tough spot for him.”

Garcia also revealed that he considered playing in next week’s Mallorca Open before opting against it. "Unfortunately, it doesn’t feel like I’m very welcome there, so I don’t want to be a bother to anyone,” he said.

