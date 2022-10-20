Scots golf course forced to close after “major vandalism”

A popular Scottish golf course has been forced to close after vandals carried out an attack that is expected to take months to repair.

The nine-hole course at Caird Park in Dundee was targeted in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Almost £50,000 worth of greenkeeping equipment was stolen and used to destroy multiple holes on the council-run facility.

In a statement on Facebook, Golf Dundee said it was impossible to know how long the course would need to be closed for.

“We are so sorry for the disruption this will cause to the hundreds of 9 Hole members who use and enjoy the course but can assure you that we will do whatever we can to re-open the course as soon as possible,” read the statement.

“There is no doubt, however that, due to the total destruction caused in some areas that we will re-open, at some point, with a reduced number of holes.”

Speaking to The Courier, Caird Park Golf Club captain Ian Gordon said: We don’t need this. We have recently been welcoming more people back to the club and now this happens.

“Something has to be done to increase security and stop these people doing this.

“Vandalism of this type is going to scare golfers away. They’re not going to want to pay to play on a course that is ripped apart.”

A greenkeeper who asked not to be named added: “The tyre tracks on the course show that at least one car was driven round and round dozens of times, ripping up the greens and the fairways.

“They then used our own gators to cause even more damage. It’s hard to take in the amount of damage caused.”

CCTV footage recovered from the club shows six people were involved in the attack.

Police Scotland has asked anybody with information to come forward.



Photo: Gareth Jennings / DC Thomson

