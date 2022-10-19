Graeme McDowell vents frustration at OWGR

Graeme McDowell is the latest LIV golfer to call for Official World Golf Ranking points.

Speaking ahead of this week’s tournament in Jeddah – the seventh and final regular event of LIV’s inaugural season – the former US Open champion insisted that the accuracy of the rankings will be compromised if it doesn’t recognise the Saudi-funded enterprise.

“We all agree and I think most people in the world of golf would agree that the field out here is to a certain strength now where it's impossible to ignore the talent that's out here,” said McDowell.

“Hopefully it's inevitable, but the longer it goes on and the games that are being played, you know, all we want is to have a fair core, if you like, to recognise exactly what it is that we are doing out here.



“I feel like LIV has tried to do everything they possibly can to be legitimate in the eyes of the OWGR. We've got some quality, quality players out here.”

An application for ranking points was submitted by LIV chiefs to the OWGR earlier in the summer. With a decision not immediately forthcoming, Greg Norman and Co. attempted to circumnavigate the issue by forming a "strategic alliance" with the little-known MENA Tour last week.

However, that route was blocked - at least for the time being - by OWGR chiefs, much to the fury of several LIV players, including Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

McDowell used the example of Dustin Johnson to illustrate his point. The two-time major champion started the year ranked third on the OWGR but has slipped to 24th since joining LIV in June. That’s despite clocking up five top-10 finishes – including one win – in his six starts on the new start-up tour.



“If his world ranking is inaccurate, then the whole system is inaccurate,” said McDowell. “The word 'official’ has to go from OWGR if they don't take care of the players out here.

“When I look at the OWGR, it's to give everyone a fair opportunity around the globe as a professional player, playing in a strength of field that's relative to be recognised within that ranking system to give everyone a fair crack at the whip.

“We just get hurt the longer this game gets played, and it needs to be taken care of ASAP."