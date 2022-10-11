Dustin Johnson is $18m richer today. Here's why.

Another day, another huge cheque for Dustin Johnson.

The two-time major champion has just landed an $18million payday by securing the inaugural LIV Golf Individual Championship.

Heading into this week's final event of the regular season, Johnson has an insurmountable lead at the top of the LIV standings.



The American has clocked up five top-10 finishes in the opening six events on the Saudi-funded circuit, including a dramatic win at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston.

• Smith fears Augusta National ban

• Rahm wants Ryder reprieve for LIV rebels



Ahead of this week's event in Jeddah, Johnson has 121 points in the season-long competition, 42 more than current second place competitor Branden Grace.

With points being awarded to the top 24 finishers in each tournament, and 40 points available for victory at the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah this weekend, Johnson’s consistency through the first six events has put him in the record books as LIV Golf’s first season-long champion.

“It’s an honour to be LIV’s first individual season champion,” he said. “I’d like to thank Greg Norman and LIV for their confidence in me, my brother and caddie Austin, my wife Paulina, my Four Aces teammates Pat [Perez], Patrick [Reed], and Talor [Gooch], as well as LIV’s growing legion of fans around the world.

"Our team is in a really good position with two events to go and I’m looking forward to further contributing to LIV Golf’s exciting story and continued growth.”

• Koepka and DeChambeau rage at OWGR

• Phil Mickelson gives verdict on points deal



Johnson could be set for further windfalls before the month is out. There's another $25million up for grabs in Saudi Arabia this week - including $4million for the winner - before the $50million Team Championship in Miami brings the curtain down on the first-ever LIV Golf season.



“The first chapter of LIV Golf’s history could not be written without Dustin Johnson’s name," said LIV CEO Greg Norman. "By any measure, DJ is among the elite players in the world.

"From the start, he’s been a LIV Golf cornerstone. He has more than lived up to his billing and he deserves immense credit for clinching LIV’s first individual season title. We look forward to a celebration befitting such a champion in Miami at the end of October.”