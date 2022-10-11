"Pick a side”: Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau rage at OWGR

Brooks Koepka accused OWGR of “sitting on the fence” amid the row over whether LIV Golf should receive world ranking points.

The Saudi-backed breakaway circuit formed a “strategic alliance” with the little-known MENA Tour in a bid to circumvent the application process for points.

LIV’s inability to offer points has seen its biggest stars – including Koepka – slide down the rankings and is thought to be a major stumbling block to the recruitment of new players.

Despite the partnership with the MENA Tour, however, OWGR announced points would not be awarded for this week’s LIV event in Bangkok.

Having seen the governing body’s response, Koepka was unimpressed.

“I don't think it really was much of a response,” the four-time major winner said.

“I just hate when you sit on the fence. Just pick a side. If it's yes or no, just pick one.

“So I'm not a big fan of that. Yeah, not to say something to where it's not really an answer and we'll think about it. Just pick a side.

“If it's yes, if it's no, it's fine, we'll figure it out from there.”

MENA Tour chief David Spencer also criticised OWGR on Thursday, claiming there was “no reason” not to award points.

Koepka’s arch-rival Bryson DeChambeau, meanwhile, agreed and accused the governing body of deliberately delaying a decision so LIV players’ rankings would decrease further.

“They're delaying the inevitable,” he said.

“We've hit every mark in their criteria, so for us not to get points is kind of crazy with having the top - at least I believe we have the top players in the world. Not all of them, but we certainly believe that there's enough that are in the top 50, and we deserve to be getting world ranking points.

“When they keep holding it back, they're going to just keep playing a waiting game where we're going to keep dropping down in the rankings to where our points won't ever matter.

“That's what they're trying to accomplish, and I hope that people can see right through that rather than believe the lies that they've been told. From my perspective, I think we deserve points.”