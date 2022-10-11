search
HomeGolf NewsPro axed by sponsors after LIV Golf switch

Golf News

Pro axed by sponsors after LIV Golf switch

By Jamie Hall05 October, 2022
LIV Golf star Anirban Lahiri has reportedly been dropped by two major sponsors in the wake of his move to the breakaway circuit.

The Indian, who finished second at the PLAYERS earlier this year before defecting to LIV in August, has had deals with Hero and Mastercard cut short, according to News9in his homeland.

Hero, a motorcycle manufacturer, is closely aligned with the game’s established tours and sponsors Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge.

It is also linked to the DP World Tour and has lent its name to the Hero Cup, a controversial team event between Great Britain and Ireland and continental Europe.

Since moving to LIV, for which he received a reported $6million, Lahiri has banked just shy of $2million in prize money, losing out to Dustin Johnson on his debut in Boston.

The 35-year-old told News9 in a statement: "I am very grateful for the support I have received over the years from both Hero and Mastercard.

“Any corporate that supports golf should be celebrated. That's all I want to say."

Lahiri had spent six years on the PGA Tour prior to his move to LIV. He never won an event on the US circuit.

However, he become just the third Indian golfer to play in the Masters and broke into the world’s top 100.

He will play his third LIV event this week when the tour visits Bangkok.

