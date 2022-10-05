search
Golf to make Commonwealth Games debut in 2026

Golf News

Golf to make Commonwealth Games debut in 2026

By Michael McEwan05 October, 2022
Commonwealth Games Tour News Victoria 2026
Commonwealth Games Golf

It's official: golf is set to make its Commonwealth Games debut in 2026.

The sport will be on the menu for the first time when the quadrennial event next takes place in Victoria, Australia. 

Games organisers are also exploring the prospect of adding a para-golf competition and have pledged to work with the Commonwealth Games Federation and relevant golf organisations to determine if this will be possible.

"This is a great win for golf," said Golf Australia chief James Sutherland. "This announcement validates golf's increasing popularity and the enormous growth that the sport has enjoyed over the last three years."

• Donald: Europe will be Ryder Cup "underdogs"

• Immelman shoots down "disrespectful" suggestion

Gavin Kirkman, the chief executive of the PGA of Australia, added: “This is a terrific result for our sport. It's going to provide playing opportunities for our young stars from around the Commonwealth.

"We absolutely love golf in the Olympic Games and we’re sure that the sport being in the Commonwealth Games will be important for golf going forward as well. It’s a big stage, the Commonwealth Games, and we’re privileged to be finally on it.”

A venue and format for the Commonwealth Games golf competition have yet to be revealed, with a qualifying structure to be determined in due course.

Golf has been part of the last two Olympic Games but it is worth noting that, in the Commonwealth Games, the Home Nations of the UK compete as individual countries rather than Team GB.

• Fleetwood blasts "silly" LIV lawsuit

• DeChambeau sends message to critics 

Coastal rowing and BMX riding have also been added, whilst shooting returns after it was dropped from the 2022 Games in Birmingham. Judo and wrestling, however, have been removed from the programme. 

The 2026 Commonwealth Games take place from March 17-29. 

