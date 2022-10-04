search
Luke Donald admits Europe will be Ryder Cup "underdogs"

Golf News

Luke Donald admits Europe will be Ryder Cup "underdogs"

By Michael McEwan04 October, 2022
Luke Donald Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 2023 Team Europe Tour News
Luke Donald Ryder Cup Main

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has conceded that his side will likely go into next year's contest in Italy as "underdogs".

Speaking at an event to mark one year until the match at Marco Simone Golf Club near Rome, Donald acknowledged the strength of an American side that recently won its ninth consecutive Presidents Cup. 

The main protagonists from that match at Quail Hollow Golf Club - Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and world No.1 Scottie Scheffler amongst them - are expected to feature again next year for Zach Johnson's Ryder Cup side. 

In Europe's favour is the fact that they have not been beaten on home soil since 2023 and have won nine of the last 13 matches. 

• Immelman shoots down "disrespectful" suggestion

• New details about Jack's Scottish course

However, Donald - appointed captain following first choice Henrik Stenson's defection to LIV - is taking nothing for granted. 

"No doubt we are going against a very, very strong opponent," said the Englishman. "I think the US Presidents Cup team was the strongest they have ever been on paper, in terms of the world rankings. 

"They have some phenomenal teams that seem to be tough to beat. You know, guys like [Xander] Schauffele and [Patrick] Cantlay, Justin and Jordan; these guys have records that are north of 80% win records. It's going to be a tough challenge. It's going to be very tough.

"I fully expect us to be underdogs despite that home percentage of wins over the last 30 years. But again, my job is to try and get the team to a place that will give them the highest chance to succeed, and it's nice to be a home captain."

Donald added that he's pleased with the start to qualifying made by some of his main would-be players.

• Fleetwood blasts "silly" LIV lawsuit

• DeChambeau sends message to critics

"I couldn't be more happy to be honest," he said. "You look at the first event, Wentworth, some of our established players, Shane [Lowry] winning, Rory [McIlroy] second, Jon Rahm second or third, those top three established players that you would hope would be on the team playing extremely well.

"And then the last few weeks, Bob MacIntyre winning around Italy in a playoff against Matt Fitzpatrick, another guy that's played a couple Ryder Cups. Guido [Migliozzi], obviously the Italian connection. To see them going from missing cuts to winning tournaments is great for me.

"So seeing a bunch of established players along with this new blood, new generation of players playing well, it's been the ideal start.

