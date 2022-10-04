search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsJack Nicklaus launches first-ever European residential development

Golf News

Jack Nicklaus launches first-ever European residential development

By Jamie Hall03 October, 2022
Jack Nicklaus Stonehaven Golf In Scotland Nicklaus Companies
Jack Nicklaus Ury Estate

Jack Nicklaus has officially launched Europe’s first residential golf development bearing his name – and it’s in the north-east of Scotland.

Nicklaus Companies and developer FM Group have unveiled a collection of luxury homes at the historic Ury Estate near Stonehaven, where a Nicklaus-designed course is already under construction.

The announcement marks the first phase of the multi-million pound, 1,600-acre development. It consists of both self-build plots and five-bedroom houses.

Described as an “exclusive neighbourhood”, the homes are located within the “Nicklaus Village”, the first of three stages which will also include Golden Bear Homes and the Jack Nicklaus Retreat.

• Fleetwood blasts "silly" LIV lawsuit

• DeChambeau sends message to critics

“I’m proud to be launching my first branded real estate development in Europe in Scotland, the home of golf, which holds a very special place in my heart,” Nicklaus said.

“Ury Estate is a unique development which is set to be one of the world’s most prestigious golfing destinations. We are delighted to be creating the opportunity for people to buy or build their dream home at the course.

Nicklaus Village Ury Estate 2
Nicklaus Village Ury Estate Homes

“The Nicklaus Village at Ury Estate offers a luxury lifestyle experience, with family homes situated in a country setting affording a spectacular panorama of the Aberdeenshire countryside and coastline.”

According to Nicklaus Companies, all the homes offer “spectacular” views of the course, while the site also includes the historic Ury Castle.

Although Nicklaus Companies has designed around 435 courses worldwide, fewer than ten are accompanied by a Nicklaus-branded residential development.

• Bryson second at PLDA long drive champs

• Rory McIlroy shoots down criticism of caddie

“We couldn’t be more excited to be launching The Nicklaus Village, a luxury lifestyle community that will be unique in Scotland’s north-east,” said Jonathan Milne of FM Group.

“Nicklaus Companies have a track record of creating stunning residential communities at their courses world-wide, and we are very proud to be bringing Europe’s first Nicklaus branded residential development to Scotland.

“With a limited number of plots available, we’re expecting considerable demand from interested buyers both locally and internationally. This will include both golf enthusiasts and those who want to enjoy life in a stunning natural setting.”

Prices for self-build plots start from £600,000, while built homes are priced from £950,000.

Work began on the course - which has been tipped to become one of the UK's best - last year.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Jack Nicklaus

Related Articles - Stonehaven

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Nicklaus Companies

Related Articles - Scottish News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Kevin Na: PGA Tour stars “excited” to join LIV Golf
Report: LIV Golf to get ranking points
Sergio Garcia faces Ryder Cup D-Day
Pro axed by sponsors after LIV Golf switch
Historic club’s major £3.6m revamp approved

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

The importance of shoulder turn in the golf swing
Callaway
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
Improve your rhythm and you will improve your golf
Watch
Start the golf ball on your intended target line
Watch
See all videos right arrow