Jack Nicklaus launches first-ever European residential development

Jack Nicklaus has officially launched Europe’s first residential golf development bearing his name – and it’s in the north-east of Scotland.

Nicklaus Companies and developer FM Group have unveiled a collection of luxury homes at the historic Ury Estate near Stonehaven, where a Nicklaus-designed course is already under construction.

The announcement marks the first phase of the multi-million pound, 1,600-acre development. It consists of both self-build plots and five-bedroom houses.

Described as an “exclusive neighbourhood”, the homes are located within the “Nicklaus Village”, the first of three stages which will also include Golden Bear Homes and the Jack Nicklaus Retreat.

“I’m proud to be launching my first branded real estate development in Europe in Scotland, the home of golf, which holds a very special place in my heart,” Nicklaus said.

“Ury Estate is a unique development which is set to be one of the world’s most prestigious golfing destinations. We are delighted to be creating the opportunity for people to buy or build their dream home at the course.

“The Nicklaus Village at Ury Estate offers a luxury lifestyle experience, with family homes situated in a country setting affording a spectacular panorama of the Aberdeenshire countryside and coastline.”

According to Nicklaus Companies, all the homes offer “spectacular” views of the course, while the site also includes the historic Ury Castle.

Although Nicklaus Companies has designed around 435 courses worldwide, fewer than ten are accompanied by a Nicklaus-branded residential development.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be launching The Nicklaus Village, a luxury lifestyle community that will be unique in Scotland’s north-east,” said Jonathan Milne of FM Group.

“Nicklaus Companies have a track record of creating stunning residential communities at their courses world-wide, and we are very proud to be bringing Europe’s first Nicklaus branded residential development to Scotland.

“With a limited number of plots available, we’re expecting considerable demand from interested buyers both locally and internationally. This will include both golf enthusiasts and those who want to enjoy life in a stunning natural setting.”

Prices for self-build plots start from £600,000, while built homes are priced from £950,000.

Work began on the course - which has been tipped to become one of the UK's best - last year.