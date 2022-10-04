search
HomeGolf NewsTommy Fleetwood slates “silly” LIV Golf lawsuit

Golf News

Tommy Fleetwood slates “silly” LIV Golf lawsuit

By Jamie Hall03 October, 2022
Tommy Fleetwood LIV Golf DP World Tour PGA Tour
Tommy Fleetwood Liv Golf

Tommy Fleetwood waded into the LIV Golf legal row, branding the circuit’s lawsuit against the PGA Tour “silly”.

LIV and several of its players are at the heart of legal action against the established tour, alleging anticompetitive behaviour.

Speaking on Barstool’s Fore Play podcast, Fleetwood insisted he remains friends with many of the players who have jumped across to the Saudi-backed league – but he can’t get behind their decision to take the PGA Tour to court.

“I think for some people that have gone it probably was a good idea to go,” he said.

• DeChambeau sends message to critics

• Bryson second at PLDA long drive champs

“They are the ones that might not be as competitive going forward or are a bit older and they've been offered what they have or the chance to do what they're doing.

"I'm not that bothered. That's fine. I just think when you make a choice and you start suing I think it's a bit silly really. But equally, I'll still talk to any of the guys. I've no real remorse. I've got no time for that. I'm very fine. I'd much rather everyone get on and be happy.

"But it's not the way things are going at the moment."

At one point the legal action had as many as 11 LIV players attached, a number which has dropped to three, although the organisation itself has taken it on.

Fleetwood – like many players – was at one point linked with a switch to LIV himself. However, he insisted he never had any interest in making the move.

However, he did admit the atmosphere at some tournaments since the league’s emergence has been “weird”.

• Rory McIlroy shoots down criticism of caddie

• Pro has horror nine holes at Dunhill Links

"There's a few tournaments this year that have felt a bit strange and had a little bit of a weird atmosphere, and definitely more recently I think,” he added.

"You get on with what you're doing. I just want to play as well as I can play. I totally get it, I've always had the feeling or the idea that as long as I'm playing my golf where I want to play it I'm perfectly happy. I'm not really that bothered what other people are doing.

"I get to play the events I want to play. I'm playing in the majors. I'm playing in big events. Everything's great for me. But then I think there's certain things that players have done they shouldn't have done, like making a choice and then suing people. I don't think that's something they should be doing.”

