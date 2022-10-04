Pro has horror back nine at Old Course during Dunhill Links

Friday at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship brought some big scores – but nobody had a worse day at the office than Alexander Knappe.

The German, who currently leads the Challenge Tour rankings, had a torrid day at the Old Course, finishing with a 16-over 88 on day two.

His score was all the more remarkable as he completed the front nine in level par.

All the damage was done on the back nine, which saw Knappe take 52 blows.

With a shotgun start in place because of the conditions, he began with a par five at the 14th. However, things quickly unravelled.

A double-bogey six at 15 was followed by a nine at the 16th, which included two balls out of bounds.

Things then went from bad to worse for Knappe. Another ball out of bounds on the Road Hole contributed to an eight.

He managed a par at the tenth, before doubles at 11 and 12 and a bogey at 13 rounded off a nightmare nine holes.

Knappe was not the only man to have a terrible day. Russell Chrystie was 14-over for 18 holes, with David Howell and Josh Armstrong 13-over.

In fact, all but nine players finished over par as the Old Course, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie bared their teeth.