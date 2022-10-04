Robert MacIntyre gives verdict on wild day at Dunhill Links

Day two at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship was tough for most – but not Robert MacIntyre.

On a day where the wind and rain made for horrendous conditions, MacIntyre capitalised, shooting a two-under 70 to shoot up the leaderboard.

There were some big scores across all three courses as players struggled to get to grips with the brutal weather.

MacIntyre was one of just nine players under par for the day, but even he was feeling the effects of the conditions by the end of his round.

“It got to a point where it wasn't even golf,” MacIntyre said after propelling himself into the top five.

“It was just the best attitude got you through the game, and today I was playing with somebody I get on really well with in Tyrrell [Hatton], and we just had a laugh.

“I'm soaked through. I've got water in my shoes. I just had to laugh all the way. I mean, it's the way I play my best golf is with a smile on my face.”

England’s Richard Mansell leads the way on ten-under, two clear of Alex Noren.

MacIntyre, meanwhile, has already played both Carnoustie and Kingsbarns and will take on the Old Course at St Andrews over the weekend.