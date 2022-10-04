search
Robert MacIntyre gives verdict on wild day at Dunhill Links

Golf News

Robert MacIntyre gives verdict on wild day at Dunhill Links

By Jamie Hall30 September, 2022
Robert MacIntyre Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Scottish news DP World Tour
Robert Mac Intyre Dunhill Day 2

Day two at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship was tough for most – but not Robert MacIntyre.

On a day where the wind and rain made for horrendous conditions, MacIntyre capitalised, shooting a two-under 70 to shoot up the leaderboard.

There were some big scores across all three courses as players struggled to get to grips with the brutal weather.

• Decision due on historic club's ambitious plans

• Shane Lowry takes down Bryson DeChambeau

MacIntyre was one of just nine players under par for the day, but even he was feeling the effects of the conditions by the end of his round.

“It got to a point where it wasn't even golf,” MacIntyre said after propelling himself into the top five.

“It was just the best attitude got you through the game, and today I was playing with somebody I get on really well with in Tyrrell [Hatton], and we just had a laugh.

“I'm soaked through. I've got water in my shoes. I just had to laugh all the way. I mean, it's the way I play my best golf is with a smile on my face.”

• Pro DQd after one hole of Q-school

• PGA Tour countersues LIV Golf

England’s Richard Mansell leads the way on ten-under, two clear of Alex Noren.

MacIntyre, meanwhile, has already played both Carnoustie and Kingsbarns and will take on the Old Course at St Andrews over the weekend.

Golf News

Kevin Na: PGA Tour stars “excited” to join LIV Golf
Report: LIV Golf to get ranking points
Sergio Garcia faces Ryder Cup D-Day
Pro axed by sponsors after LIV Golf switch
Historic club’s major £3.6m revamp approved

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

