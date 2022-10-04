search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsShane Lowry delivers brutal Bryson DeChambeau takedown

Golf News

Shane Lowry delivers brutal Bryson DeChambeau takedown

By Jamie Hall30 September, 2022
Shane Lowry Bryson De Chambeau

Shane Lowry roasted Bryson DeChambeau over a video he posted mocking his now-infamous rope incident.

The 2020 US Open champion – now playing on the LIV Series – published the video on his social media channels celebrating successfully ducking under a rope.

It came in reference to his mishap at LIV Chicago where he was hit in the face by a gallery rope.

• Pro DQd after one hole of Q-school

• PGA Tour countersues LIV Golf

Lowry, the 2019 Open winner who has repeatedly called out LIV Golf, was clearly unimpressed with DeChambeau’s antics.

“Not sure what’s worse, this or tomorrow’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship weather forecast,” he tweeted along with the video, referring to the brutal conditions set to batter this week’s DP World Tour event.

Other DP World Tour pros waded in, too. Thomas Pieters claimed the contest was “not even close”, while Eddie Pepperell – another outspoken LIV critic – said: “Both not great.”

With no LIV event taking place this week, DeChambeau is taking part in the Pro Long Drive championship in Nevada. He topped his group, making it through to the last 64.

• Tour pro hits out after Dunhill Links snub

• Patrick Reed files fresh defamation lawsuit

Meanwhile, Lowry is in action at Kingsbarns on Friday, having shot two-under at Carnoustie on day one at the Dunhill. Pieters and Pepperell are also in the field for the Dunhill Links.

Friday’s tee times were rearranged because of the appalling forecast, with play now beginning with a shotgun start at 8.30am.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - European Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Kevin Na: PGA Tour stars “excited” to join LIV Golf
Report: LIV Golf to get ranking points
Sergio Garcia faces Ryder Cup D-Day
Pro axed by sponsors after LIV Golf switch
Historic club’s major £3.6m revamp approved

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

The importance of shoulder turn in the golf swing
Callaway
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
Improve your rhythm and you will improve your golf
Watch
Start the golf ball on your intended target line
Watch
See all videos right arrow