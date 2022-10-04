Shane Lowry delivers brutal Bryson DeChambeau takedown

Shane Lowry roasted Bryson DeChambeau over a video he posted mocking his now-infamous rope incident.

The 2020 US Open champion – now playing on the LIV Series – published the video on his social media channels celebrating successfully ducking under a rope.

It came in reference to his mishap at LIV Chicago where he was hit in the face by a gallery rope.

• Pro DQd after one hole of Q-school



• PGA Tour countersues LIV Golf



Lowry, the 2019 Open winner who has repeatedly called out LIV Golf, was clearly unimpressed with DeChambeau’s antics.

“Not sure what’s worse, this or tomorrow’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship weather forecast,” he tweeted along with the video, referring to the brutal conditions set to batter this week’s DP World Tour event.

Other DP World Tour pros waded in, too. Thomas Pieters claimed the contest was “not even close”, while Eddie Pepperell – another outspoken LIV critic – said: “Both not great.”

With no LIV event taking place this week, DeChambeau is taking part in the Pro Long Drive championship in Nevada. He topped his group, making it through to the last 64.

• Tour pro hits out after Dunhill Links snub



• Patrick Reed files fresh defamation lawsuit



Meanwhile, Lowry is in action at Kingsbarns on Friday, having shot two-under at Carnoustie on day one at the Dunhill. Pieters and Pepperell are also in the field for the Dunhill Links.

Friday’s tee times were rearranged because of the appalling forecast, with play now beginning with a shotgun start at 8.30am.