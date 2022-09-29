Tour pro hits out after Dunhill Links snub

A DP World Tour star has questioned the decision to hand invites to LIV Golf players for this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after narrowly missing out on a place in the event.

Mike Lorenzo-Vera – a long-time critic of the Saudi-backed rebel tour – was fourth reserve for the event and will not be teeing it up at St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie.

Unlike the Frenchman, however, 16 LIV players are in the field for the pro-am.

Although some earned their spots through qualifying, others, such as Peter Uihlein, were handed invites courtesy of the event's sponsors.

“Let me tell you. I have a strange taste in my mouth,” Lorenzo-Vera wrote on Twitter.

Four or five guys from LIV this week playing at @dunhilllinks.

Some even got invited.

I’m 4th reserve.

Unlike the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour has not issued blanket suspensions, meaning LIV players are able to play.

Their presence has proved controversial, particularly at the BMW PGA Championship where they were accused of only playing on the tour in order to pick up world ranking points.

Despite being permitted to play, however, a number of restrictions have been placed on the rebels.

They have not been included in any featured group TV coverage, and have been omitted from press conference schedules and pro-ams.

Officials have also requested they do not wear LIV-branded clothing – a request which has been flouted by players such as Patrick Reed and Ian Poulter.