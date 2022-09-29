Pro disqualified after one hole at DP World Tour Q-school

A pro was disqualified after just one hole of DP World Tour Q-school – having travelled from America and paid €2,000 to compete.

Blake Abercrombie reportedly teed it up at Lynbygaard Golf in Denmark in pursuit of a card for next season.

However, his quest came to an end on the first hole after he used a rangefinder and was removed from the event.

Under Q-school rules, players are not permitted to use rangefinders during competitive rounds.

According to Monday Q Info, Abercrombie’s total bill for the week including travel and entry fees was $5,000, making it a very expensive mistake.

The 27-year-old has previously played on the PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Latinoamerica without much success.

Q-school returned to the DP World Tour schedule this year after a three-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first event of stage one was held at the Players Cup in Bristol earlier this month and finishes in France in October.

Stage two begins in November with an event in Alicante, with the final event being held at Infinitum in Tarragona on November 11.