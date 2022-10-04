search
Bryson DeChambeau sends message to critics

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau sends message to critics

By Michael McEwan03 October, 2022
Bryson DeChambeau Tour News LIV Golf PGA Tour World Long Drive
It’s no secret that there are plenty of people with a less than positive perception of Bryson DeChambeau.

Now, the former US Open champion has addressed those people publicly.

Shortly after coming within a whisker of winning the PLDA Long Drive World Championship in Nevada on Saturday, DeChambeau released a lengthy statement via his social media platforms.

In it, he appeared to speak to some of the criticism he has faced over the past few years, including his controversial switch to LIV Golf. The 29-year-old is one of the plaintiffs in an antitrust lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour by LIV.

• McIlroy shoots down Diamond criticism

• Thomas Pieters tweets DP World Tour from course

Acknowledging that “a lot has happened this year”, DeChambeau wrote: “Albeit I understand people’s viewpoint may have changed a bit about me, I can tell you I have learned a lot about life and grown tremendously.

“My faith, my beliefs and character have been continually tested each and every year, especially these past few years, and although I fail all the time, I continue to make improvements to be a better version of myself each and every year.

“I continue to tinker, change and love to learn. One of my favourite lines in life is, ‘you only have one go at the game of life, so why not live a life worth dying for.’”

He concluded: “No matter what anyone thinks about me, I can promise you I will always give you my all. I care beyond belief and want the best for everyone.

• Pro has horror nine holes at Dunhill Links

• Robert MacIntyre gives verdict on Dunhill Links

“I hope everyone gets the chance to fairly see who I am one day. I may not do everything right by everyone’s eyes but I will do my best to be a better version of myself.”

DeChambeau also pledged to continue competing on the World Long Drive scene. He finished runner-up out of a starting field of 128 in the world championship at the weekend.

He now travels to Thailand for this week’s LIV Golf event in Bangkok.

