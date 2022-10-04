Raging Thomas Pieters tweets DP World Tour from the course

Thomas Pieters took to Twitter to share his displeasure – while he was out on the course.

Pieters was playing his second round at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Kingsbarns, and quite clearly did not enjoy his day on the links.

The Belgian finished 11-over for the round in horrendous conditions, with strong wind and heavy rain wreaking havoc among the field, and apparently felt play should have been stopped.

• Pro has horror nine holes at Dunhill Links



• Robert MacIntyre gives verdict on Dunhill Links



Never one to hide his opinions, Pieters whipped his phone out while he was out on the course to ask the DP World Tour: “Are you drunk?”

Because of the conditions, tour chiefs announced a shotgun start on Friday with all players teeing off at 8.30am.

Despite their best efforts, there was high scoring across all three courses. Pieters was one of a number of players to struggle.

German pro Alexander Knappe shot 52 on the back nine at the Old Course.

In fact, all but nine players were over par for the day.

• Decision due on historic club's ambitious plans



• Shane Lowry takes down Bryson DeChambeau



Remarkably, Pieters remains just four-over for the week courtesy of a seven-under round of 65 at Carnoustie on Friday.

And with the Old Course to play on Saturday, he will still fancy his chances of making the 54-hole cut.