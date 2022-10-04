search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRaging Thomas Pieters tweets DP World Tour from the course

Golf News

Raging Thomas Pieters tweets DP World Tour from the course

By Jamie Hall30 September, 2022
Thomas Pieters DP World Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Thomas Pieters Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Thomas Pieters took to Twitter to share his displeasure – while he was out on the course.

Pieters was playing his second round at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Kingsbarns, and quite clearly did not enjoy his day on the links.

The Belgian finished 11-over for the round in horrendous conditions, with strong wind and heavy rain wreaking havoc among the field, and apparently felt play should have been stopped.

Pro has horror nine holes at Dunhill Links

• Robert MacIntyre gives verdict on Dunhill Links

Never one to hide his opinions, Pieters whipped his phone out while he was out on the course to ask the DP World Tour: “Are you drunk?”

Because of the conditions, tour chiefs announced a shotgun start on Friday with all players teeing off at 8.30am.

Despite their best efforts, there was high scoring across all three courses. Pieters was one of a number of players to struggle.

German pro Alexander Knappe shot 52 on the back nine at the Old Course.

In fact, all but nine players were over par for the day.

• Decision due on historic club's ambitious plans

• Shane Lowry takes down Bryson DeChambeau

Remarkably, Pieters remains just four-over for the week courtesy of a seven-under round of 65 at Carnoustie on Friday.

And with the Old Course to play on Saturday, he will still fancy his chances of making the 54-hole cut.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Thomas Pieters

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Related Articles - European Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Kevin Na: PGA Tour stars “excited” to join LIV Golf
Report: LIV Golf to get ranking points
Sergio Garcia faces Ryder Cup D-Day
Pro axed by sponsors after LIV Golf switch
Historic club’s major £3.6m revamp approved

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

The importance of shoulder turn in the golf swing
Callaway
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
Improve your rhythm and you will improve your golf
Watch
Start the golf ball on your intended target line
Watch
See all videos right arrow