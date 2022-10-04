Rory McIlroy shoots down criticism of caddie Harry Diamond

Rory McIlroy has mounted a robust defence of his caddie Harry Diamond, insisting that his right-hand man is an "easy target" for keyboard warriors.

Diamond, a former Irish international golfer, has been on McIlroy's bag since the world No.2 split with JP Fitzgerald in August 2017.

Initially intended to be a temporary arrangement, Diamond was soon confirmed as a full-time replacement for Fitzgerald.

However, many people have criticised him, pointing to the fact that McIlroy has not won a major championship since the pair started working together as "proof" that Diamond is not the right man for the job.

• Thomas Pieters tweets DP World Tour from course

• Pro has horror nine holes at Dunhill Links

Not even the fact that the pair have won nine times together on the PGA Tour - and secured the FedEx Cup in 2019 and this year - appears enough to quiet the doubters.

Speaking to the BBC during this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, McIlroy took the opportunity to stand up for his man.

"He's a really calming presence to have by my side," said McIlroy. "He's grown into his role really well. I think our record speaks for itself. We've won a ton. We've won two FedEx Cups together.a



"What we've been able to do in five years, 95% of caddies out here would be jealous of having that career.

"He's an easy target for people but I think over the years I've proven I know what I'm doing out here. I wouldn't have him on the bag if I didn't think he was good at what he did."

• Robert MacIntyre gives verdict on Dunhill Links

• Decision due on historic club's ambitious plans

McIlroy added that he feels that he is getting closer to ending a major drought that now extends back over eight years.

"I've no doubt in my mind if I keep playing the golf that I'm playing currently, I'll have a lot more chances to win major championships," he said.

"The more I put myself in position to win, the more comfortable I'm going to feel in that position and ultimately I'm going to step through the door and get another one.