Rory McIlroy shoots down criticism of caddie Harry Diamond

Golf News

Rory McIlroy shoots down criticism of caddie Harry Diamond

By Michael McEwan01 October, 2022
Rory McIlroy Harry Diamond caddies Rory Tracker Tour News Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Rory Mc Ilroy Harry Diamond

Rory McIlroy has mounted a robust defence of his caddie Harry Diamond, insisting that his right-hand man is an "easy target" for keyboard warriors.

Diamond, a former Irish international golfer, has been on McIlroy's bag since the world No.2 split with JP Fitzgerald in August 2017. 

Initially intended to be a temporary arrangement, Diamond was soon confirmed as a full-time replacement for Fitzgerald. 

However, many people have criticised him, pointing to the fact that McIlroy has not won a major championship since the pair started working together as "proof" that Diamond is not the right man for the job.

• Thomas Pieters tweets DP World Tour from course

• Pro has horror nine holes at Dunhill Links

Not even the fact that the pair have won nine times together on the PGA Tour - and secured the FedEx Cup in 2019 and this year - appears enough to quiet the doubters. 

Speaking to the BBC during this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, McIlroy took the opportunity to stand up for his man.

"He's a really calming presence to have by my side," said McIlroy. "He's grown into his role really well. I think our record speaks for itself. We've won a ton. We've won two FedEx Cups together.a

"What we've been able to do in five years, 95% of caddies out here would be jealous of having that career. 

"He's an easy target for people but I think over the years I've proven I know what I'm doing out here. I wouldn't have him on the bag if I didn't think he was good at what he did."

• Robert MacIntyre gives verdict on Dunhill Links

• Decision due on historic club's ambitious plans

McIlroy added that he feels that he is getting closer to ending a major drought that now extends back over eight years. 

"I've no doubt in my mind if I keep playing the golf that I'm playing currently, I'll have a lot more chances to win major championships," he said.

"The more I put myself in position to win, the more comfortable I'm going to feel in that position and ultimately I'm going to step through the door and get another one.

