The long-awaited Myrtle Beach Classic makes its debut this week, as a brand-new PGA Tour event gets underway.
For the first time, the circuit will host a professional tournament in the ‘golf capital of the world’, with Myrtle Beach in South Carolina going under the spotlight.
Held at Dunes Golf and Beach Club, the event is the third of five opposite-field events on the PGA Tour in 2024 but still has some star power in the lineup.
Billy Horschel and Erik van Rooyen represent recent winners in the field, while veteran Korn Ferry Tour pro Matt Atkins is an interesting contender.
The American will tee it up in his home state after winning ‘The Q at Myrtle Beach’. It was a 16-player qualifier that saw several YouTubers in with a chance of playing on the PGA Tour.
He beat George Bryan in the play-off, but Bryan will join Atkins in the field after he was handed a sponsors invite.
It might have to contest the signature purse at the Wells Fargo Championship, but the Myrtle Beach Classic still has plenty on the line.
With a $4 million total fund and 300 FedEx Cup points going to the winner, here is everything you need to know about the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Myrtle Beach Classic details
Course: Dunes Golf and Beach Club
Course Stats: Par 71 Yards 7,347
Defending Champion: N/A
Purse: $4,000,000
Winner’s Share: $720,000
Myrtle Beach Classic betting tips
Odds will appear in due course. Please gamble responsibly.
Myrtle Beach Classic how to watch
The Myrtle Beach Classic won’t be available to UK viewers, but here’s how US fans can tune in…
All times ET
Thursday: The Golf Channel, 9.30am
Friday: The Golf Channel, 9.30am
Saturday: The Golf Channel, 9.30am
Sunday: The Golf Channel, 9.30am
