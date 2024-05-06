Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The long-awaited Myrtle Beach Classic makes its debut this week, as a brand-new PGA Tour event gets underway.

For the first time, the circuit will host a professional tournament in the ‘golf capital of the world’, with Myrtle Beach in South Carolina going under the spotlight.

Held at Dunes Golf and Beach Club, the event is the third of five opposite-field events on the PGA Tour in 2024 but still has some star power in the lineup.

Billy Horschel and Erik van Rooyen represent recent winners in the field, while veteran Korn Ferry Tour pro Matt Atkins is an interesting contender.

The American will tee it up in his home state after winning ‘The Q at Myrtle Beach’. It was a 16-player qualifier that saw several YouTubers in with a chance of playing on the PGA Tour.

He beat George Bryan in the play-off, but Bryan will join Atkins in the field after he was handed a sponsors invite.

It might have to contest the signature purse at the Wells Fargo Championship, but the Myrtle Beach Classic still has plenty on the line.

With a $4 million total fund and 300 FedEx Cup points going to the winner, here is everything you need to know about the Myrtle Beach Classic.

• 11 LIV Golf stars who have skipped US Open qualifying

• Greg Norman takes LIV Golf swipe at governing body

Myrtle Beach Classic details

Course: Dunes Golf and Beach Club

Course Stats: Par 71 Yards 7,347

Defending Champion: N/A

Purse: $4,000,000

Winner’s Share: $720,000

Myrtle Beach Classic betting tips

Odds will appear in due course. Please gamble responsibly.

• Major champion splits with legendary caddie after 25 years

• Phil Mickelson sends warning over ‘more great’ LIV Golf signings

Myrtle Beach Classic how to watch

The Myrtle Beach Classic won’t be available to UK viewers, but here’s how US fans can tune in…

All times ET

Thursday: The Golf Channel, 9.30am

Friday: The Golf Channel, 9.30am

Saturday: The Golf Channel, 9.30am

Sunday: The Golf Channel, 9.30am

Follow Bunkered on social media

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube