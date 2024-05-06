Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The LIV Golf juggernaut is ‘still rolling on’ says Greg Norman, but it’s not getting any help.

Norman, commissioner of the Saudi-backed circuit, has heaped praise on his startup in recent weeks, all whilst unveiling more plans to build it further.

Last week, the 69-year-old made a bizarre claim LIV will be around “well past” PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan’s death before doubling down on his confidence.

With format changes an uncertainty, Norman admits he is plotting a way for LIV Golf teams to buy up golf courses and have their own host venue.

• LIV Golf star claims tour switch has ignited major dream

• Phil Mickelson sends warning over more LIV signings

But Norman insists it would help if bodies like the PGA of Australia recognised the importance of LIV to the sport down under.

For a second week in a row, the governing body failed to give any mention to LIV Golf when congratulating the success of Aussie stars Cam Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones and Lucas Herbert.

After a home triumph for Rippers GC at LIV Golf Adelaide, the PGA of Australia posted on social media: “A big well done to captain Cam, Marc, Matt and Lucas on their win at The Grange Golf Club. Many more to come. Go Aussies.”

Smith then led his side to a consecutive team win at LIV Golf Singapore but, again, no sign of LIV Golf.

“These guys are on a roll. Well played, Cam, Marc, Matt and Lucas. Singapore teams title. Cam and Leish T2,” wrote the PGA of Australia.

• 11 LIV Golf stars who have skipped US Open qualifying

• Golfer, 61, quit the game for 20 years – now he’s in a major!

The posts didn’t go unnoticed by Norman.

Replying on Facebook, he said: “C’mon PGA of Australia, you can mention Ripper GC and LIV Golf. The boys/LIV have changed golf down under.”

It comes after a record crowd of over 94,000 attended the Adelaide party two weeks ago, where the all-Aussie Rippers GC team won on home soil.

“The support Australia gave me during my own playing career for decades was something I have never forgotten,” he said. “It’s why I brought LIV Golf back home – I did it for them.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.