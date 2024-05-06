Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Padraig Harrington is unimpressed with the etiquette of foul-mouthed LIV Golf players.

The three-time major champion has questioned the big names on the Saudi-backed breakaway league over their antics, notably at this year’s Masters.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are among the most fiery of the LIV players on the course and both were caught on hot mics swearing in angry outbursts during a testing week at Augusta National.

These eruptions have become somewhat commonplace on the LIV circuit, with hot mics frequently picking up the frustration that the Ryder Cup duo show after hitting errant shots.

LIV bosses do not sanction for swearing on the course, while such regular profanities are not allowed on the PGA Tour.

And Harrington believes LIV players went too far during the first major of the season.

“There was quite a bit of — on the Masters last week, there was an awful lot of extra expletives from LIV players,” the Irishman said on Peter Finch’s Rough Cut podcast.

“And clearly LIV players don’t get fined for expletives, and I’m not saying they’re encouraged, but they’re certainly not discouraged from doing it. So it was interesting that there was those players who might have held back in the past who are now LIV players were letting go fully.

“I don’t mind the odd bit of cursing and a bit of that, but it was a little — you know, you got to — there’s got to be some sort of restriction on it in some way. So that was interesting. I’m just saying that that’s not a big deal or anything.”

Harrington has no issue with players wearing their heart on their sleeve, but is adamant that a level of etiquette needs to be maintained in the sport.

“Yeah, there’s no hold back on LIV on that and maybe, you know, that’s something that I don’t want to see going into the game,” he added. “Look, I’m not against the players breaking a golf club. My — when I came out in the game, I would have been very, very strong — and I still am strong on the etiquette of the game.

“And I wouldn’t break a club and I would certainly try not to curse or do any of that sort of stuff. But I’ve mellowed a bit that I don’t mind what any other player does as long as he doesn’t damage the golf course or affect his playing partners. So I have no problem.

“If another player want to break 14 clubs, I’ll actually laugh at him. It’s no problem. But I’m not happy if he decides to smash up a piece of ground on the golf course, you know. So anything you want to do to yourself, well … that’s fine.

“And as I said, I think most players find it funny when we see another player losing the head. But there definitely has to be some moderation on it. There was a little bit too much of it.”

