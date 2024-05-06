Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

TGL, the new tech-infused golf league launched by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy and their company TMRW Sports, will soon get under way.

The venture, which will run in partnership with the PGA Tour, will stage team matches on Monday evenings in a new state-of-the-art purpose-built facility in Florida called the SoFi Center, which can hold up to 1,500 fans.

And after the league’s postponement last year, a new launch date has been unveiled. TGL will now make its debut on January 7, 2025, with the first three matches scheduled on consecutive Tuesdays and broadcast at primetime on ESPN in the United States.

What is the TGL format?

TGL has promised to give golf fans a “high-tech, high-energy” experience watching the best players in the world compete on a huge virtual simulator and short game complex.

There will 15 regular season matches in the new league, followed by semi-finals and finals. The world-class roster will be made up of six teams of four, with three players from each team competing in head-to-head matches over a two-hour period that is purposely short for primetime viewing.

The unique match play format will feature matches split up into two sessions. The first session will be called “Triples”, an alternate-shot format where nine holes will be played.

The second session will include six holes in a head-to-head format, with each player competing in two designated holes. Holes are worth one point and the team who hits the fewest shots on a hole wins the point.

Tied matches will be determined by a closest-to-the-pin contest, where a team who hits two consecutive shots closer than their opponents seals the win.

The league scoring system will be two points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime win, zero points for a defeat in overtime and zero points for a regulation defeat.

After the 15 regular season matches, the four top teams will advance to a single elimination playoff format.

Meanwhile, unique rules include a 40-second shot clock for each shot and allotted team timeouts to reset the clock with no penalty.

How can I watch?

TGL will kick off its inaugural season on January 7, with matches broadcast on ESPN and the streaming service ESPN+.

Who is playing in TGL?

The six teams in the TGL venture have now all been named: Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links GC, Los Angeles GC, New York GC, and San Francisco-based The Bay GC.

Justin Thomas was announced as the first player for Atlanta Drive GC.

Woods and McIlroy were the first players to commit to starring in the team event, and the golf icons have been joined by a host of other star names taking part in the innovative venture.

McIlroy has teamed up with Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley in the Boston Common Golf GC team, while Tiger Woods will own and play for Jupiter Links GC.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton had been announced among the first names to sign for TGL, but the duo were withdrawn after joining LIV.

The New York team, backed by Mets owner Steve Cohen, includes Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Collin Morikawa, meanwhile, has joined the Los Angeles Golf Club team, claiming in his announcement video that the call-up almost tops being named in the Ryder Cup.

🚨🏌🏻‍♂️📱Collin Morikawa’s was ecstatic as he received the call to join @WeAreLAGC from @alexisohanian: “I just got chills through my body, I don’t think I’ve ever answered a call like this, I got my Ryder Cup call this year, but I think this tops it almost.” {🎥: @WeAreLAGC} pic.twitter.com/E0Yms5Vy4h — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) November 1, 2023

And last but not least, major champions Wyndham Clark and Shane Lowry, as well as two of the hottest young stars in the game right now, Ludvig Aberg and Min Woo Lee, were announced as the four who will make up the sixth and final team – The Bay GC – which will be owned by San Francisco based “legends” and the Avenue Sports Fund.

Can’t wait to get started!!! https://t.co/zFGesXjmWc — Wyndham Clark (@Wyndham_Clark) May 6, 2024

Here is a list of players who will be taking part in the TGL matches…

TGL team and player roster 2024

Atlanta Drive GC: Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover

Boston Common Golf: Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley, 4th player TBC

Jupiter Links GC: Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner

Los Angeles GC: Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood

New York GC: Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Cam Young

The Bay GC: Wyndham Clark, Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg, Min Woo Lee