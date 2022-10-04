Trevor Immelman shoots down "disrespectful" Presidents Cup idea

Word of warning: don't go suggesting to Trevor Immelman that the Presidents Cup becomes a mixed event for men and women.



The former Masters champion captained the International team last month as they slipped to a ninth successive defeat at the hands of the USA in the biennial contest.



That has intensified calls for tweaks to the event in order to make it more competitive, with some suggesting that it could become an event comprising the best male and female golfers from the respective sides.

Appearing on Claude Harmon's "Son Of A Butch" podcast, the South African dismissed that suggestion.

“I’ve had to listen to that crap for two years now,” he said. “People hitting me up on social media all the time telling me that they’ve gotta blow this thing up.

“I find it disrespectful on all accounts, to be extremely honest with you.

"I find it disrespectful to us as international golfers, that are professional athletes that compete at the highest level week in and week out. We’re not scrubs. Are we as strong as the Americans? Doesn’t quite look like it right now. Have they kicked our butts in this event? They sure have. But there’s been some close calls, and so I find it disrespectful to us."

He added: “I find it equally disrespectful to the women golfers and here’s why: I don’t think women golfers need men to make them and their competitions relevant. Their competitions are already relevant. I sit down and watch every single shot of the Solheim Cup. Every single shot. It’s one of my favorite times of the year when that event goes on.



"I watched the US Women’s Open. I watched the Women’s British Open a few weeks ago when Ashleigh Buhai came down the stretch, almost coughed it up and won in the playoff at Muirfield, matching Ernie Els’ win at the Open at Muirfield.

"Women don’t need men to make them relevant in sport. My family and I were glued to the TV when Serena Williams played her last match at the US Open. She’s one of the greatest athletes to ever walk on the planet.

"So, I find it disrespectful on all accounts when people come with that opinion. I appreciate the fact that they may be trying to think outside the box, but they need to come up with something else.”

Despite that, Immelman says he has no objections to a female version of the Presidents Cup. "The International team would probably dominate,” he added."

