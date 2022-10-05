Historic club’s major £3.6m revamp approved

Plans for dramatic upgrades at one of Scotland’s most historic golf clubs have been given the green light.

Bosses at Dunbar Golf Club aim to build a new clubhouse, nine-hole course, academy and driving range, funded by a new residential development.

Although planning permission has existed in principle for several years, some residents objected to the plans, claiming they would not benefit the local community and raising concerns over a loss of green space.

However, East Lothian Council’s planning committee waved the proposals through, paving the way for work to begin next year.

“We first secured outline planning permission back in 2015, so it’s been a long journey to get here but we’re delighted,” Jacky Montgomery, the 166-year-old club’s PGA director of golf, told bunkered.co.uk.

“Having these exciting new facilities will not only be a major benefit for our members and visitors, but it opens up significant opportunities for local people to get involved in golf and to enjoy the many health and well-being aspects of participating in the sport.

“From the driving range and academy, through to the short game practice area and the par-3 golf course, we are breaking down barriers into the game. It will also give us much greater scope to further develop the work we do with our local schools and community groups.”

Councillors were told the plans would give a “significant economic boost” to Dunbar and the East Lothian area, while the club also hopes the new facilities will provide a pathway for young golfers – particularly girls.

The new short course will be created by RAW Golf Design, founded by DJ Russell and Ian Woosnam, while G1 Architects is behind the clubhouse. The firm has worked on facilities at Kingsbarns, Castle Stuart and Dumbarnie.

The residential aspect of the proposals includes 78 four and five-bedroom homes on land already owned by the club. It is being carried by Cala Homes.

“We’re delighted to have received committee approval for our development proposals with Dunbar Golf Club,” said the company’s land manager Alasdair Hughes.

“It’s an honour and privilege to have the opportunity to play a role in the next chapter of one of Scotland’s oldest golf clubs.

“This project will leave a powerful legacy, both in terms of sport and leisure – and local prosperity.”