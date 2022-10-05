search
Zach Johnson reveals Tiger Woods Ryder Cup role

Golf News

Zach Johnson reveals Tiger Woods Ryder Cup role

By Jamie Hall05 October, 2022
Tiger Woods Ryder Cup 2023 Ryder Cup Zach Johnson
Tiger Woods Ryder Cup 2023

Tiger Woods will play some part at next year’s Ryder Cup, US captain Zach Johnson has confirmed.

Woods was involved in last month’s Presidents Cup despite not being named as an official vice-captain by skipper Davis Love III.

And Johnson revealed the 15-time major winner is set to reprise his role in Rome.

• Golf to make Commonwealth Games debut

• Donald: Europe will be Ryder Cup "underdogs"

“Given who he is and what he's all about, I can't tell you right now: I don't know if he will be here next year, but he will be a part of this team in some capacity,” Johnson said at a press conference to mark a year until the first ball is struck.

“He already is, frankly. I can't put this mildly: He loves the Ryder Cup. He has made it a priority. He wants to be a part of it as best he can. He's gone through some things as of late that make it difficult, whether it's travel or what-have-you.”

The exact nature of Woods’ position on Johnson’s staff remains uncertain as he continues his recovery from a car crash in 2021.

He has played just nine competitive rounds this year, across the Masters, US PGA and the Open, and was not at Quail Hollow in person for the US team’s victory.

• Immelman shoots down "disrespectful" suggestion

• Fleetwood blasts "silly" LIV lawsuit

But Johnson insisted all channels will remain open with Woods, an eight-time Ryder Cup veteran.

“He and I will be in constant communication," he said.

"I will welcome that. He has great ideas. Has great encouragement. He's always positive, and you know, the beauty of where we are as Team USA is we have got some really great youth that are participating now at a high level."

