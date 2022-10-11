Kevin Na: PGA Tour stars “excited” to join LIV Golf

Kevin Na claimed PGA Tour stars have been texting him keen to make the move to LIV Golf – with one player “nine out of ten” to make the switch for next year.

Na was one of the first big names to cross over to the Saudi-backed tour earlier this year, resigning his PGA Tour membership in order to do so, and has since become a staple on the circuit.

He has seen other stars, including Dustin Johnson and Open champion Cam Smith, link up with the circuit – and insisted more are desperate to join them.

• Sergio Garcia faces Ryder Cup D-Day



• LIV Golf star loses two huge sponsors

He claimed talks with one player are so advanced there is already an offer on the table.

“There's already been plenty of guys that have texted me, off the record, and asking about it and showing interest,” Na said ahead of this week’s event in Bangkok.

“So I'm already in talks with one player that's wanting to come over next year, and he's probably going to come. Nine out of ten he's going to come over.

“He's getting an offer and he's excited. He's already excited. We're already talking about it.”

• Historic club's £3.6m revamp approved



• Johnson reveals Tiger Woods Ryder Cup role

Next season LIV will become a full-blown league, and Na insisted it is a “matter of time” before the tour receives world ranking points.

He was speaking as reports emerged suggesting the series will form an alliance with the MENA Tour, allowing players to obtain ranking points even though a decision has not yet been reached on its application to OWGR.