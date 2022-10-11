Report: LIV Golf to get ranking points

LIV Golf players will get world ranking points this week thanks to a fresh partnership with a little-known tour.

In an exclusive in the Telegraph, James Corrigan reports the Saudi-backed series has formed an alliance with the mothballed MENA Tour.

The tour is said to have claimed this week’s LIV Bangkok event as the opening tournament of its season, meaning players will gain world ranking points for taking part.

LIV officials have asked OWGR, the governing body, for confirmation that as it is effectively now part of the MENA Tour, it will be eligible for points.

The move also includes next year’s LIV schedule, when it officially becomes a league and features a season-long competition.

“We are adamant that it ticks most if not all of the OGWR boxes,” a source reportedly told the Telegraph.

“We do not know how they can exclude us now the LIV Golf Series and next year’s LIV Golf League is on the MENA Tour.”

So far LIV events have not been eligible for ranking points, with its members falling down the standings as they are banned from the PGA Tour. It has been seen as a significant stumbling block, with CEO Greg Norman warning the OWGR would become “obsolete”.

Concerns have been raised over the fact the LIV format does not meet many of the criteria for the awarding of points.



In a joint letter, 50 LIV players urged OWGR chief Peter Dawson to grant the league’s application.

However, the alliance with the MENA Tour, which organises events in the Middle East, could mean the decision has been taken out of his hands.