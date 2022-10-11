Sergio Garcia faces Ryder Cup D-Day

Sergio Garcia has until Friday to decide whether he wants to prolong his glittering Ryder Cup career.

Per a report by James Corrigan in the Telegraph, that is the date by which time the Spaniard must decide on his participation in the Mallorca Open.

In order to be eligible for next year’s clash in Rome, Garcia – Europe's all-time leading points scorer – must play four DP World Tour events, including one in his homeland. So far this year he has played in three.

With LIV Golf events taking place in three of the next four weeks – which he is contractually obliged to play in - Mallorca represents the world No.81’s last chance to ensure he meets the criteria by the time the season concludes in Dubai.

If he does not enter by Friday he could still hypothetically get in on a sponsor’s exemption.

However, given his well-publicised locker-room rant against the DP World Tour at the BMW International Open, that would appear unlikely.

Even if he does, however, he could still miss out. A court ruling is due in February which, if it goes in the DP World Tour’s favour, would give CEO Keith Pelley the power to issue bans to players who joined the LIV Series.

Several players, including former world No.1 Jon Rahm, have spoken of their desire for Garcia to continue playing in the Ryder Cup.

Meanwhile captain Luke Donald spoke of his desire to see the tournament “unify” golf at a press conference to mark a year to go until the first ball is struck.

“I think it's always an inspiration to the fans, to anyone, and that will continue to be there,” he said.

“The Ryder Cup is bigger than any individual player and it's a great way to unify everyone, and I think it will continue to do that like it has done throughout history.”