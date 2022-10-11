search
Jon Rahm wants Ryder Cup reprieve for LIV rebels

Golf News

Jon Rahm wants Ryder Cup reprieve for LIV rebels

By Michael McEwan09 October, 2022
Jon Rahm has called for European golfers competing on the LIV Golf Invitational Series to be allowed to play in the Ryder Cup.  

The Spaniard, who emulated compatriot Seve Ballesteros by winning the Spanish Open for a third time at the weekend, believes that players competing on the Saudi-funded start-up tour should not be excluded from participating in the biennial contest.

As things stand, US players competing on LIV are not eligible for next year’s match in Rome. However, a hearing in the UK scheduled for February will rule on whether or not the DP World Tour can impose a similar ban on European players.

Rahm, who revealed he turned down a lucrative offer to join the series earlier this year, is in no doubt as to which way that should go.

“The Ryder Cup is not the PGA Tour and European Tour against LIV - it's Europe versus the US, period.” he told The Telegraph. “The best of each against the other, and for me the Ryder Cup is above all. I wish they could play but it doesn't look good.”

One man who looks almost certain to miss out, irrespective of the outcome of the February hearing, is Rahm’s fellow Spaniard, Sergio Garcia.

The all-time leading points-scorer in the Ryder Cup missed Friday’s deadline to commit to play in the Mallorca Open, meaning that he cannot fulfil the minimum appearance condition required to retain his DP World Tour membership.

The former Masters champion withdrew after just 18 holes of his most recent DP World Tour appearance – the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth last month – and has endured a tumultuous relationship with the circuit since his defection to LIV.

“It is a complicated situation for Sergio,” added Rahm. “I understand that he decides not to play, because the last time he played a tournament on the European circuit he was not received very well, although I imagine it would be different in Mallorca.”

