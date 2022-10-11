search
HomeGolf NewsCam Smith: Masters ban would be "heartbreaking"

Cam Smith: Masters ban would be "heartbreaking"

By Michael McEwan10 October, 2022
Cam Smith has issued a public plea to Augusta National Golf Club not to ban LIV golfers from playing in The Masters.

Under normal circumstances, the Aussie would be exempt for the opening men's major of the year for at least the next five years following his victory in The 150th Open in July. 

However, his defection to LIV shortly after his win at St Andrews has thrown that into doubt, with the organisers of the majors yet to announce what action - if any - they intend to take against those who play on the Saudi-funded start-up.

• Rahm wants Ryder reprieve for LIV rebels

• Koepka and DeChambeau rage at OWGR

Speaking to ABC Grandstand ahead of last week's LIV event in Bangkok, Smith - who has four top-10 finishes in his last five Masters appearances - said he hopes that jumping ship won't come back to bite him.

“I'm hopeful that I'll be able to get back there," said the 29-year-old. "It's a place that I love and I've got a pretty good record around there too. It would be heartbreaking if I couldn't get back there.”

Smith also expanded on some of his reasons for joining LIV, describing the PGA Tour schedule as "brutal".

"LIV having a smaller schedule condensed down into a small period of time, I think we’ll be quite busy there for four or five months," he added. "But I’ve been able to have some time off and really develop the game."

• Phil Mickelson gives verdict on points deal

• Kevin Na: Players "excited" to join LIV

Smith will be part of the 48-man LIV line-up that contests this week's seventh event of the season in Saudi Arabia. 

He'll be hoping for a better week than he enjoyed in Bangkok last week, where he finished a disappointing 42nd. 

