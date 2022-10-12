Sergio Garcia slapped with fine after Wentworth WD

Sergio Garcia has been fined by the DP World Tour following his contentious withdrawal from the BMW PGA Championship last month.



The former Masters champion pulled out of the tournament at Wentworth after opening with a four-over 76. He provided no explanation for his withdrawal but was photographed days later pitch-side at an American football match in Texas.



According to Golf Digest, Garcia was given an undisclosed fine by the DP World Tour for "failing to provided a medical explanation" for pulling out as required by the tour' General Regulations Handbook.



The Spaniard has endured a tumultuous year following his decision to join LIV Golf in June.



Shortly before that move was confirmed, he was picked up muttering "I can't wait to leave this tour" by on-course mics during a confrontation with a rules official at the Wells Fargo Championship.



He then reportedly launched an expletive-filled tirade at fellow players during the BMW International Open in June after the DP World Tour announced sanctions against LIV defectors.



The record points-scorer in the Ryder Cup, Garcia also appears to have ruled himself out of contention for next year's match in Rome.



In February, a hearing in the UK will determined whether or not the DP World Tour can ban eligible, LIV-based Europeans from participating in the match.



However, after missing last Friday’s deadline to commit to play in the Mallorca Open, Garcia now cannot fulfil the minimum appearance condition required to



retain his DP World Tour membership. So, even if the hearing does find in favour of the LIV golfers, Garcia will not be eligible to play.

Going into this week's final regular event of LIV's inaugural season, Garcia is 11th on the individual standings, with a best finish of fourth from his six starts to date.

