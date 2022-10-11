search
Saudi activist urges LPGA to resist LIV approach

By Michael McEwan11 October, 2022
LPGA LIV Golf women's golf Tour News
A Saudi activist has written an open letter to the LPGA’s commissioner, board of directors and urging them not to align with LIV Golf.  

Lina Alhathloul, whose sister Loujain Alhathloul spent 1,001 in prison for campaigning for women’s rights, has called upon the key stakeholders in women’s professional golf resist an approach from the Saudi-funded organisation.

Rumours continue to intensify that a women’s LIV series could soon happen. The prospect was first raised on The bunkered Podcast in March when LIV CEO Greg Norman admitted that he had “spoken to the Lexi Thompsons of the world and had conversations with them about ‘what would you think if...’”

• Matsuyama breaks silence on LIV rumours

• Here's why Dustin Johnson is $18m richer

Then, in July, LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan revealed she would be open to working with LIV to create a women’s version of the men’s series that launched this year.

Now, as LIV prepares to stage the final regular event of its inaugural season in Saudi Arabia this week, and as some of the LPGA’s leading players compete in the Saudi-backed Aramco Team Series in New York, Alhathloul has urged them to think twice.

“The general situation for women in Saudi Arabia has not improved, as the Saudi narrative suggests,” wrote Alhathloul. “In reality, the male guardianship system is far from dismantled. Over the past few years, the Saudi authorities have lifted some of the restrictions women face under the country’s male guardianship system.

“Still, the legal framework that treats adult women as minors continues to affect all aspects of women’s lives negatively and severely restricts their fundamental liberties.”

• Koepka and DeChambeau rage at OWGR

• Phil Mickelson gives verdict on points deal

She added: “I understand that you might believe that your involvement with such a country could positively impact their fate but, given the present context, your participation in events hosted by the Crown Prince will only help rehabilitate him and cover up all the violations.

“In fact, I am sounding the alarm on the consequences of such actions.

“I urge you to consider the human rights aspect of your potential involvement with LIV Golf and use your influence to positively raise the situation of women in the country and to publicly distance yourself from the Saudi regime.”

