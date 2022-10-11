search
Hideki Matsuyama breaks silence on LIV rumours

Golf News

Hideki Matsuyama breaks silence on LIV rumours

By Michael McEwan11 October, 2022
Hideki Matsuyama LIV Golf PGA Tour
Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama has insisted he is "fully committed" to the PGA Tour after a summer of rumours linking him to LIV Golf.

The former Masters champion was heavily tipped to jump ship for the new Saudi-funded enterprise in the wake of The 150th Open at St Andrews.

Some outlets even reported that the 30-year-old had been offered an eye-watering $400million to sign with the start-up upstart.

However, speaking ahead of his ZOZO Championship title defence this week in his home country, the Japanese superstar dismissed any chance of him joining Cam Smith, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson in aligning with Greg Norman's new tour.

• Here's why Dustin Johnson is $18m richer

• Smith fears Augusta National ban

"I'm a member of the PGA Tour," said Matsuyama. "Never been prouder, especially last week at the Presidents Cup.

“The players who left did so because they thought it was the right thing to do. I can’t say anything about them. But I am playing on the PGA Tour and I want to continue doing my best.”

Speaking through a translator, Matsuyama did add that he believes LIV golfers should be eligible for world ranking points.

An application was submitted by LIV Golf chiefs to the OWGR earlier in the summer. With a decision on that not immediately forthcoming, Norman and Co. attempted to circumnavigate the issue by forming a "strategic alliance" with the little-known MENA Tour.

• Koepka and DeChambeau rage at OWGR

• Phil Mickelson gives verdict on points deal

However, that route was blocked - at least for the time being - by OWGR chiefs last week, much to the fury of several LIV players.

As far as Matsuyama is concerned, they should be getting points... but on one condition.

“Personally, I think they should be able to [get ranking points],” he said. “However, there’s a procedure that they have to follow, too."

