When Jon Rahm made his seismic switch to LIV Golf, Greg Norman claimed he had been “inundated” with players looking to follow in the Spaniard’s footsteps.

European duo Tyrrell Hatton and Adrian Meronk then became the next major signings during a productive offseason for the Saudi-backed league.

Since creating the enterprise in 2022, LIV commissioner Norman has built a roster that now has major champions including Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau.

The enigmatic Anthony Kim is also set to make his debut at LIV’s event in Jeddah this week, 12 years after his disappearance from the professional game.

But whilst Norman has been delighted with the progress his fledgling series has made, the signing of one major winner has continued to elude him.

Norman has revealed in an interview with Australian Golf Digest that he has made continuous efforts to lure 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama from the PGA Tour to join LIV.

“We’ve been trying to get Hideki Matsuyama. I don’t mind admitting that,” Norman said. “When Hideki won in LA, what’s the first thing I did? I said, “Congratulations, Hideki. I’m proud of you, mate.”

Japanese superstar Matsuyama, who claimed $4million after winning the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational, has long been linked with a move to join the rival tour.

His win at Riviera made him the most successful Asian player in PGA Tour history and the 32-year-old is currently the highest profile player on the continent.

In 2022, the Matsuyama was heavily tipped to jump ship for LIV, but has reportedly turned down offers worth hundreds of millions to remain loyal to the US circuit.

“I’m a member of the PGA Tour – the players who left did so because they thought it was the right thing to do, so I can’t say anything about them,” Matsuyama said back in October 2022. “I am playing on the PGA Tour and I want to continue doing my best here.”

