LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman has broken his silence on rumours linking Rory McIlroy with a move to the circuit.

A report had suggested the four-time major champion was on the brink of a lucrative move, but those claims were quickly shut down.

First by McIlroy’s manager Sean Flaherty, who told the Irish Independent it was “fake news” before the Northern Irishman cemented his loyalty to the PGA Tour.

“I honestly don’t know how these things get started,” he said. “I have never been offered a number from LIV and have never contemplated going.

“Personally, for me, my future is here on the PGA Tour. It’s never been any different.”

And Norman has confirmed that, admitting no deal was put on the table by LIV Golf.

Speaking ahead of LIV Golf Adelaide, he said the Saudi-backed circuit would be willing to discuss a move with McIlroy if he was interested, while the door remains open for other PGA Tour stars.

“LIV never put an offer to him,” Norman said. “We didn’t need to make a comment about this, this is just typical white noise that gets out there in the industry.

“If Rory was willing to sit down and have a conversation with us, would we be happy to sit down with him? One hundred per cent, no different than any other player who would be interested in coming on and playing with us.

“It’s understanding the facts about what LIV represents and what LIV can deliver on a global basis, it’s up to you to determine it.

“I’ve sat down with one top, top PGA Tour player in his house with another member of my team, walking through the whole process, and he was so impressed.

“He said, ‘well, that’s not what we’re told in the locker room. This is really impressive’, but he made the decision, he told me up two days later and said, ‘I’ve decided to stay where I’m at’.

“I said, ‘happy days. You made a decision on fact. If you’re happier over here, fine, stay there. Your door is always open; if you want to come back and have a conversation with us, happy to do that’.”

It comes as McIlroy is set to re-join the PGA Tour’s Policy Board. The 34-year-old resigned in November but is poised to make a surprise return.

He would replace Webb Simpson on the board of six player directors, subject to a vote on Wednesday.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.