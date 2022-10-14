Report: Jonah Hill to play John Daly in upcoming biopic

Well, this sounds awesome.

According to a report in the US, a new John Daly biopic - starring Oscar-nominated actor Jonah Hill as the two-time major-winning golfer - is currently in development.

Above The Line has revealed that "Superbad" star Hill is set to both produce and star in the movie, with Anthony Maras ("Hotel Mumbai") understood to be in the director's seat.

It is thought that the film "will examine the excesses, scandals, and athletic achievements of the PGA Tour golfer, who is considered by many to be the 'Bad Boy of Golf'."

There is no title or release date for the film as yet although it is reckoned that a studio is in advanced negotiations for the project.

The casting of Hill as Daly is particularly exciting.

The Los Angeles-born 38-year-old earned Oscar nominations for his supporting roles in "Moneyball" and "The Wolf Of Wall Street". More recently, he appeared in Adam McKay's critically-acclaimed "Don't Look Up".

Daly is one of the most fascinating and colourful characters ever to have picked up a golf club.

He shot to prominence in 1991 when he won the US PGA Championship as the ninth alternate for the tournament. Four years later, he won The Open Championship at St Andrews, defeating Costantino Rocca in a memorable playoff.

However, his playing career was undermined by a succession of off-course controversies and scandals.

Neither Hill nor Daly has commented on the reports as yet.