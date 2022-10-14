search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsReport: Jonah Hill to play John Daly in upcoming biopic

Golf News

Report: Jonah Hill to play John Daly in upcoming biopic

By bunkered.co.uk14 October, 2022
John Daly Jonah Hill Golf movies Tour News
Jonah Hill John Daly Website

Well, this sounds awesome.

According to a report in the US, a new John Daly biopic - starring Oscar-nominated actor Jonah Hill as the two-time major-winning golfer - is currently in development. 

Above The Line has revealed that "Superbad" star Hill is set to both produce and star in the movie, with Anthony Maras ("Hotel Mumbai") understood to be in the director's seat.

• Chamblee roasts Phil over latest LIV remarks

• Sergio concedes Ryder Cup career is over

It is thought that the film "will examine the excesses, scandals, and athletic achievements of the PGA Tour golfer, who is considered by many to be the 'Bad Boy of Golf'."

There is no title or release date for the film as yet although it is reckoned that a studio is in advanced negotiations for the project.

The casting of Hill as Daly is particularly exciting. 

The Los Angeles-born 38-year-old earned Oscar nominations for his supporting roles in "Moneyball" and "The Wolf Of Wall Street". More recently, he appeared in Adam McKay's critically-acclaimed "Don't Look Up".

Daly is one of the most fascinating and colourful characters ever to have picked up a golf club.

• Scots course forced to close after vandalism

• Reed expects OWGR points and Masters invite

He shot to prominence in 1991 when he won the US PGA Championship as the ninth alternate for the tournament. Four years later, he won The Open Championship at St Andrews, defeating Costantino Rocca in a memorable playoff. 

However, his playing career was undermined by a succession of off-course controversies and scandals. 

Neither Hill nor Daly has commented on the reports as yet.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - John Daly

Related Articles - Golf movies

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Golf sees huge increase on pre-Covid participation
Report: LIV Golf planning documentary series
Scots-based pro reveals “whirlwind” behind move into college coaching
Golf Saudi chief backtracks on "LIV majors" claim
PGA Tour pro sounds off on DP World Tour, Horschel and more

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Keep the arms and body connected
Watch
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
Strengthen the clubface at impact
Callaway
Move the ball further forward in your stance
Watch
See all videos right arrow