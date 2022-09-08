search
HomeGearTitleist celebrates record year

Gear

Titleist celebrates record year

By James Tait02 September, 2022
Titleist PGA Tour Pro V1 Titleist TSR Titleist TSR drivers Titleist irons
Cam Young Titleist

Titleist signed the current PGA Tour season off with its first-ever clean sweep of the major equipment categories at the Tour Championship.

Not only did seven of the top ten at East Lake play a Titleist golf ball, but five of those also played the brand's driver and iron sets, eight had at least one Vokey Design wedge in play, and five used a Scotty Cameron putter. 

Overall, more players had a Titleist golf ball (76%), driver (45%), fairway (38%), hybrid (55%), utility iron (56%), iron (41%), wedge (63%) and putter (46%) in the bag in Atlanta than any other manufacturer. 

It was the perfect way to finish another season for Titleist, which was the most played and most winning brand on the PGA Tour, with more players choosing its golf balls, drivers, hybrids, utility irons, irons and wedges than any other brand. 

For those taking home the titles, more winners played Titleist golf balls, drivers, irons, wedges and putters than any other manufacturer. 

Justin Thomas Titleist

The Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls spearheaded this momentum, with the No.1 ball in golf claiming wins at two of the three FedEx Cup Playoff events, and seven golf ball loyalists finishing in the top-10 of the FedEx Cup rankings. 

In total, Titleist golf ball players accounted for 32 wins on the PGA Tour alone this season, including victories in all four men’s major championships. 

• Pro makes ace - then gets DQd

A total of 74% of players relied upon the performance excellence of the Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls this past season, with players such as Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa and Tony Finau claiming multiple wins. 

This success was highlighted at the 150th Open Championship, where 70% of the field had a Titleist ball in play, five times the nearest competitor, while brand ambassador Cameron Smith captured a maiden major title for himself and the new TSR drivers at the Home of Golf. 

The TSR driver also finished one-two at The Open, as fellow brand ambassador Cameron Young had the TSR3 model in play, yielding it to good effect on the 72nd hole, to setup an eagle from 352 yards. Following the release of the driver at the Traveler’s Championship in June, the TSR has already secured four wins on the PGA Tour.

