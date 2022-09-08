Tour pro makes hole-in-one, quadruple bogey, gets disqualified

Aaron Cockerill made his second hole-in-one in the space of seven days yesterday. This time, it didn’t count for anything.

The Canadian made an ace on the famous 139-yard 16th at the Made in HimmerLand in his first round to get his score back to one-under-par for the day.

• Tour pro wins "worst hole-in-one prize ever"



• Fred Couples trolls Cam Smith



Then, the excitement clearly got the better of the 30-year-old, as he made a quadruple bogey 8 on the next hole after losing his ball off-the-tee.

Eventually, he signed for a four-over-par round of 75. Except, he didn’t.

Cockerill forgot to sign his scorecard and was promptly disqualified.

• HV3 tracker explains LIV Golf decision



• Former LIV star pledges future to DP World Tour

He then took to twitter to explain the gaffe, saying that the hole-in-one "chatter in the recording area" got the better of him, and he left without putting his signature to his score.

As harsh as it is, that left officials with only one option, to disqualify him.



Can confirm 2 aces in 7 days is pretty cool, although I didn’t exactly ‘validate’ it on the next .. ☃️ And with some hole in one chatter in the recording area I forgot to sign my card and got DQ’d 🤣 #haveaday — Aaron Cockerill (@A_Cockerill) September 1, 2022

Last week, Cockerill won a rather unusual prize, when he was awarded life insurance after making an ace at the Omega European Masters. He finished in a tie for 51st there. This week, however, it's an early exit.

Wanted to wait longer to comment to read the replies 🤣 .. but I was also told there is a cash equivalent payout option https://t.co/PQy9GjrILC — Aaron Cockerill (@A_Cockerill) August 25, 2022