Tour pro wins "worst hole-in-one prize ever"

We’ve all seen pros go wild after making a hole-in-one, especially when there’s a prize on offer. This week on the DP World Tour, things were a little different.

For Aaron Cockerill, there was no fancy car or crate of whisky on offer for his ace on the DP World Tour.

The Canadian made a hole-in-one on the third hole of his first round at the Omega European Masters, and won possibly the most unusual hole-in-one prize we’ve ever seen.

After his ball took one hop before settling in the cup, Cockerill looked around the tee and jokingly asked his playing partners: "Where's the f-ing car? Where's the car, boys?!"

Except, there was no car.

The 30-year-old was awarded 30,000 CHF (Swiss Frank) worth of life insurance, courtesy of tournament sponsor Vaudoise Insurances. Yes, that's right, life insurance.

The reaction on social media was exactly as you would expect.

🚨 HOLE-IN-ONE! 🚨@A_Cockerill wins CHF 30,000 worth of life insurance provided by Vaudoise Insurances.#OEM2022pic.twitter.com/kvDIa8vfvW — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) August 25, 2022

Congrats on the ace. Now you must die to get the money. https://t.co/1hERzXWNBZ — RB (@RBaroff427) August 25, 2022

"It was awesome, I’ve not had a hole-in-one in a few years,” Cockerill said of his 9-iron from 170 yards.

"There were a few people on the next tee and we could see it go right in. You don’t want to be long on that green, so it was good that it caught the hole.

"My future children and my wife will be very happy about the prize."

The rest of Aaron's round wasn't quite as eventful, as he went on to shoot a level-par 70.