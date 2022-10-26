search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRory McIlroy hits out at Phil Mickelson and LIV Golf “propaganda”

Golf News

Rory McIlroy hits out at Phil Mickelson and LIV Golf “propaganda”

By Jamie Hall19 October, 2022
Rory McIlroy Phil Mickelson PGA Tour LIV Golf
Rory Mc Ilroy Liv Golf Propaganda

By now, Rory McIlroy is getting pretty adept at discussing the PGA Tour’s power struggle with LIV Golf.

Having found himself speaking on behalf of the tour in an unofficial capacity as it fights the threat posed by the Saudi-funded upstart league, he has for months fielded questions about the state of men’s professional golf.

Perhaps borne out of a hard-wired need to speak his mind, McIlroy has become the poster boy of the tour, both fronting and driving sweeping changes to combat its challenger.

• Harmon makes Rickie Fowler prediction

• Cricket star suffers bizarre golf injury

The saga took another twist last week when Phil Mickelson – who appears to have found his voice once more following a five-month hibernation – claimed the established circuit is “trending downwards”.

That, according to McIlroy (and others, such as Jon Rahm), is nonsense.

“I don’t agree with what Phil said," he told reporters ahead of this week’s CJ Cup, which marks his first PGA Tour start of the season.

“I understand why he said it because of the position he is in but I don’t think anyone with a logical view can agree with what he said.”

Increasingly the discourse around professional golf has descended into a wall of noise as players on both sides – PGA Tour loyalists to one side, LIV rebels to the other – state their case.

But for McIlroy, only one side is to blame for the current state of “flux” engulfing the game.

“I have spoken about this at length,” he continued.

“I think the people that have decided to stay here and play these tournaments, they haven’t done anything different to what we have always done.

• PGA Tour to announce more elevated events

• How Scottie Scheffler could lose No.1 spot

“We are playing these events, we are PGA Tour members and we have stuck to the system that’s traditionally been there.

“The guys that have gone over to LIV, they’re the ones that have made the disruption and put the golf world in flux right now.

“For them to be talking the way they are – it's bold, and there is a lot of propaganda being used and all sorts of stuff.

“I certainly don’t see the PGA Tour trending downwards at all. You have got 95% of the talent here.

“People like Tom Kim coming through; they are the future of the game.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

LPGA Tour rookie claims world No.1 spot
Golfers react to wildlife expert’s anti-golf tweet
"Mess": Lee Westwood confused by Legends Tour offer
LIV Golf: Full season prize money payout
LIV Golf Team Championship: Full prize money breakdown

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
See all videos right arrow